Newly renovated public pool opens for the season in Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the City of Aiken Public Pool newly renovated facility which includes a brand-new pool and bathhouse.

The City of Aiken Public Pool is located outdoors at 416 Kershaw Street, NE.

Open swim hours this season are:

Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Weekend hours are 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rentals are available from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Fees apply.

At this time, swim lessons are not available. The 2020 pool season ends on Labor Day.

About the project:

Replacing the formerly outdated pool and bathhouse at Smith-Hazel Park has been in the works since the Capital Project Sales Tax voter referendum in 2018. The $1.25 million project was funded through the CPST IV budget.

While closed during the summer of 2019, the construction included removing the existing pool facilities and installing a brand-new pool and bathhouse. The new pool design includes 3,436 square feet of water surface, with highlights including zero depth entry and water features such as slides and spray jets.

“Swimming pools offer a means of social interaction and relaxation, along with opportunity for exercise and swim instruction. We hope this pool will contribute to the health and happiness of our community for years to come,” Jessica Campbell, Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director said, in the release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the City of Aiken Public Pool newly renovated facility which includes a brand-new pool and bathhouse. ((Source: The City of Aiken))

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.