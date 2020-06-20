Local Goodwill locations expanding shopping hours for customers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA is expanding shopping hours at many of its retail training stores.

Starting Sunday, June 21, select stores will now be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Safety protocols will be observed, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of guests and Goodwill team members.

Locations with these new extended hours include:

- Aiken Retail Store, 1015 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC

- Martinez Retail Store, 4074 Washington Road, Martinez, GA

- Peach Orchard Retail Store, 3120 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA

- Grovetown Retail Store, 4019 Gateway Boulevard, Grovetown, GA

- Augusta Campus Retail Store, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta, GA

A complete list of locations and hours for retail stores and attended donation centers can be found at www.GoodwillWorks.org.

