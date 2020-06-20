Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-ATLANTA'S-DIVIDE

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city's image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven't benefited poorer African Americans.

HATE CRIMES LAW-GEORGIA

Georgia senators say hate crimes law should protect police

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have added police as a protected class to proposed hate crimes legislation, complicating chances of its passage. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night approved a hate crimes bill passed by the state House over a year ago but added “first responders” as a protected class alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Democrats on the panel opposed the move, saying inserting protections for law enforcement were not appropriate in this particular bill. Georgia has gone 16 years without a hate crimes law after the state Supreme Court tossed out a previous version.

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION-ATLANTA

Ex-city official charged in ongoing Atlanta corruption probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have obtained an indictment in an ongoing investigation into corruption at City Hall in Atlanta. Prosecutors say in a Friday news release that 63-year-old Jo Ann Macrina faces charges including bribery and tax evasion. Macrina is accused of accepting jewelry, $10,000 in cash and other bribes for helping a contractor get preferential treatment in the awarding of city contracts. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Macrina’s attorney said his client has long been cooperating with prosecutors. Attorney Paul Kish told the newspaper that prosecutors “apparently indicted her after failing to obtain enough evidence against the main targets of its investigation.”

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia budget slicing spending advances as Democrats object

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has advanced a state budget proposal that would reduce spending by 11%, forcing service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government. Democrats argue that Republicans are overly focused on cuts rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. The Senate voted 34-15 to pass House Bill 793 on Friday, sending it back to the House for more work. It adds up to $26 billion in state money, with $2.6 billion in cuts. K-12 education would lose more than $1 billion, and the Georgia's university system would lose $400,000 in spending. But Republicans are keeping $880,000 for Gov. Brian Kemp's anti-gang task force.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-GEORGIA

Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument has been removed by crane from a town square near Atlanta amid cheers from the watching crowd. As midnight approached on the eve of Juneteenth, the obelisk glorifying the Lost Cause was laid on its side and slid to a waiting truck in Decatur, Georgia. The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti. A Georgia judge had ordered its removal just hours before Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white Atlanta police officer, renewing protests in the Georgia capital region.

ELECTION 2020-VP

'Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamics were clear late Thursday when Amy Klobuchar took herself out of contention. The white Minnesota senator told MSNBC that “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has already pledged to select a woman as vice president. After the police killing of George Floyd, many Democratic strategists say there’s growing consensus that the pick should be a Black woman.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for racial justice

DETROIT (AP) — Americans have marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests demanding racial justice. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals. But Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and stopped work at West Coast ports. Besides traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or taking part in car caravan protests.