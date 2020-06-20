Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have added police as a protected class to proposed hate crimes legislation, complicating chances of its passage. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night approved a hate crimes bill passed by the state House over a year ago but added “first responders” as a protected class alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Democrats on the panel opposed the move, saying inserting protections for law enforcement were not appropriate in this particular bill. Georgia has gone 16 years without a hate crimes law after the state Supreme Court tossed out a previous version.

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have obtained an indictment in an ongoing investigation into corruption at City Hall in Atlanta. Prosecutors say in a Friday news release that 63-year-old Jo Ann Macrina faces charges including bribery and tax evasion. Macrina is accused of accepting jewelry, $10,000 in cash and other bribes for helping a contractor get preferential treatment in the awarding of city contracts. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Macrina’s attorney said his client has long been cooperating with prosecutors. Attorney Paul Kish told the newspaper that prosecutors “apparently indicted her after failing to obtain enough evidence against the main targets of its investigation.”

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has advanced a state budget proposal that would reduce spending by 11%, forcing service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government. Democrats argue that Republicans are overly focused on cuts rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. The Senate voted 34-15 to pass House Bill 793 on Friday, sending it back to the House for more work. It adds up to $26 billion in state money, with $2.6 billion in cuts. K-12 education would lose more than $1 billion, and the Georgia's university system would lose $400,000 in spending. But Republicans are keeping $880,000 for Gov. Brian Kemp's anti-gang task force.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument has been removed by crane from a town square near Atlanta amid cheers from the watching crowd. As midnight approached on the eve of Juneteenth, the obelisk glorifying the Lost Cause was laid on its side and slid to a waiting truck in Decatur, Georgia. The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti. A Georgia judge had ordered its removal just hours before Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white Atlanta police officer, renewing protests in the Georgia capital region.