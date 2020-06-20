Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city's image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven't benefited poorer African Americans.

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have added police as a protected class to proposed hate crimes legislation, complicating chances of its passage. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night approved a hate crimes bill passed by the state House over a year ago but added “first responders” as a protected class alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Democrats on the panel opposed the move, saying inserting protections for law enforcement were not appropriate in this particular bill. Georgia has gone 16 years without a hate crimes law after the state Supreme Court tossed out a previous version.

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have obtained an indictment in an ongoing investigation into corruption at City Hall in Atlanta. Prosecutors say in a Friday news release that 63-year-old Jo Ann Macrina faces charges including bribery and tax evasion. Macrina is accused of accepting jewelry, $10,000 in cash and other bribes for helping a contractor get preferential treatment in the awarding of city contracts. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Macrina’s attorney said his client has long been cooperating with prosecutors. Attorney Paul Kish told the newspaper that prosecutors “apparently indicted her after failing to obtain enough evidence against the main targets of its investigation.”

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has advanced a state budget proposal that would reduce spending by 11%, forcing service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government. Democrats argue that Republicans are overly focused on cuts rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. The Senate voted 34-15 to pass House Bill 793 on Friday, sending it back to the House for more work. It adds up to $26 billion in state money, with $2.6 billion in cuts. K-12 education would lose more than $1 billion, and the Georgia's university system would lose $400,000 in spending. But Republicans are keeping $880,000 for Gov. Brian Kemp's anti-gang task force.