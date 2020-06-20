Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 20.

Sunday, Jun. 21 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 CANCELED: IMA Annual Conference and Exposition - CANCELED: Institute of Management Accountants Annual Conference and Exposition, featuring educational sessions covering a variety of topics including cybersecurity, ethics, revenue recognition changes, leadership, and risk management. Speakers include BBC World News anchor Katty Kay, Theranos whistleblower Tyler Schultz, and Financial Accounting Standards Board member Marsha Hunt * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.imanet.org/, https://twitter.com/IMA_News

Contacts: IMA, ima@imanet.org, 1 201 573 9000

Monday, Jun. 22 1:00 PM Georgia House Dems discuss FY21 funding opportunities - Georgia House Democratic Caucus discuss Fiscal Year 2021 funding opportunities in response to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), via press conference

Location: Georgia State Capitol South Wing steps, 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.house.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/GaHouseHub

Contacts: Betsy Theroux, Georgia House of Representatives media, betsy.theroux@house.ga.gov, 1 404 656 3996

Monday, Jun. 22 3:00 PM Viewing for Rayshard Brooks ahead of funeral - Viewing for Rayshard Brooks held in Atlanta, ahead of a funeral tomorrow * Video footage has shown former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe firing three shots at Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant, two of which hit him in the back and the other hit a car with three people inside. Brooks was running away from Rolfe and another officer - Devin Brosnan - holding a Taser that he had grabbed from the officers and fired during the incident, and was over 18 feet from Rolfe when he was shot. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, while Brosnan has been charged with an aggravated assault charge. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned following the incident

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.historicebenezer.org

Contacts: Tenisha Taylor Bell, Perfect Pitch Media Group, tenisha@perfectpitchmediagroup.com, 1 678 429 4254

Viewing open to public * No cameras allowed inside