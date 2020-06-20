‘Equality for all is for the better of everybody’ Celebrations continued for Juneteenth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 17-year-old Kimberly Williams says today was a learning experience.

“I would normally go to Lady A for July 4th and watch the fireworks with people.”

This year is the first year she’s ever heard of Juneteenth. Juneteenth marks the day the last slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free -- more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is recognized every year, but it takes on a new significance this year.

And when Williams went to Lady A, she saw the entire pavilion filled with people listening to music and learning about African American history.

“Knowing that we have a day for people of color to celebrate. I just feel like that’s really amazing,” Williams said.

“For a long while, it was like a hidden history except for those of us who were and of that community, the woke people,” Joseph Washington, another visitor said.

After the ceremony, they formed a long line and walked to two laps around the pavilion.

“At the end of the day, we bleed the same blood, we live in the same country, and I think that we all understand that the equality for all is for the better of everybody,” Sean Murphy, said.

They say the deaths of black Americans in the past months, and demonstrations to remember them, helped bring unity across our area. And with everything going on in the world around us, seeing people of different ages and all races come together speaks volumes.

“The holiday and the deaths brought consciousness in our local communities, because it’s not just happening far away from us, it’s happening right here,” Murphy said. “I think it’s only up from here.”

And today, Juneteenth as an old tradition for some, becomes a new one for others.

