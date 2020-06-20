Advertisement

Darius Rucker, Clint Black to perform live at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch

Darius Rucker is performing at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.
Darius Rucker is performing at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.(Chris Hollo | Circle)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Darius Rucker and Clint Black will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry for a special Father’s Day weekend performance.

The performance at the empty venue will air live on Circle at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Join us for a free livestream from the Grand Ole Opry on Sat, June 20 hosted by Bobby Bones. A special Circle Sessions...

Posted by Circle All Access on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

