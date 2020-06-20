Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s as we get closer to lunchtime.

Most of the day today will be dry and highs will top out near 92. Feels like temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 90s. There is the chance for a few isolated storms, but not enough to cancel outdoor plans. Winds should stay below 10 mph out of the west for the first part of the day and turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

Father’s Day is looking to have similar rain chances in the afternoon, but it is expected to be hotter. Highs will top out in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. Winds should be generally less than 10 mph out of the southwest.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop early next week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

