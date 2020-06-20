Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect dry weather to continue in the Augusta metro area for the rest of your Saturday evening through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be a bit warmer than the past few nights with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday is looking drier than Saturday, but it is expected to be hotter. Highs will top out in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. Winds should be generally less than 10 mph out of the southwest.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop early next week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

