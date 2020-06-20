Advertisement

Blue Jays shut Florida camp, player shows virus symptoms

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have shut down their spring training complex in Florida after a player presented symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Earlier Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies closed their site in Florida after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus.

The Phillies’ camp in Clearwater is about five miles from Toronto’s complex. The Blue Jays said personnel at their camp have undergone testing. The club said it was following protocols established by its medical team and Major League Baseball. Philadelphia and Toronto said their camps were indefinitely closed.

