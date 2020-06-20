Advertisement

Augusta Country Club closed for cleaning after employees test positive for COVID-19

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Country Club is urging its members to get tested for the coronavirus after two employees tested positive.

The staff members that are positive did work in areas where they would have come in contact with members. 

The club is closing to members and employees for a thorough cleaning of facilities over the weekend and employees will be tested on Monday.

Closings include the clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

