Augusta Country Club closed for cleaning after employees test positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Country Club is urging its members to get tested for the coronavirus after two employees tested positive.

The staff members that are positive did work in areas where they would have come in contact with members.

The club is closing to members and employees for a thorough cleaning of facilities over the weekend and employees will be tested on Monday.

Closings include the clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.