University Hospital updates its visitation guidelines, effective June 22

University Hospital in Augusta, GA. (Source: WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Screening employees, patients, physicians, and visitors by temperature checks and masking will continue at entrances. Employees, patients, physicians, and visitors will continue wearing masks appropriately throughout their time at the facility.

For patients that have cognitive or communicative disabilities or issues, a support person will be allowed to accompany the patient throughout their stay, whether inpatient or outpatient. Please call the Care Line or Administrative Nursing Supervisors when this situation arises.

INPATIENT

Visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Two visitors will be allowed per day per patient. Visitors must be age 18 or older.

The only entrance for inpatient visitation is through the main entrance of the hospital. All discharges, except those from the Women's Center, will continue to come through the Heart & Vascular Institute. Women's Center patients will take the Women's Center elevators to the first floor and will be discharged through the left-hand side door.

Urgent visitation needs for changes in a patient's status, as deemed by a physician, can be for up to four family members.

For urgent consult needs with families greater than four people, Case Management can arrange the use of the Family Consult Room. These meetings can be arranged during regular business hours and with security for nights and weekends.

For inpatients having surgery, two visitors may come in and see the patient before surgery and stay until visiting hours end at 6:00 p.m.

Overnight stays are permitted on a case-by-case basis.

If the visitor leaves, they will not be permitted back in until regular visiting hours.

OUTPATIENT/SURGERIES AND PROCEDURES

Up to two visitors are permitted if they arrive with the patient at the time of the scheduled procedure/surgery.

Visitors must stay in the facility. If they leave the facility, they will not be permitted re-entry. The visitor will need to return when the surgery/procedure is completed to pick up the patient.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

One visitor allowed per patient, and they must be age 18 or older.

WOMEN’S CENTER

Labor & Delivery/Post-Partum/GYN Surgery: two visitors per day are allowed (to include one support person).

NICU visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Extenuating circumstances that need to occur outside of these regular hours will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

AFTER-HOURS GUIDELINES (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.)

If the patient is admitted to the hospital as a Direct Admit or an admission from the Emergency Department, then the visitors may stay in the room for up to 1 hour once the patient is placed in an inpatient room.

SPECIAL PRECAUTIONS

Patients on precautions for infectious diseases:

Visitation will be allowed for patients under special precautions as deemed clinically appropriate by nursing services.

Only one visitor is allowed for one hour.

Upon speaking with the patient and identifying the support person, the nursing staff will arrange what time the visitor will visit and let the screening desk know the person's name and time of visit.

Screeners will confirm the patient's status (verify patient admission, verify patient precaution status) before the visitor enters.

ENTRANCES

Main Campus

- Main Lobby: Inpatient Visitors, Patient Appointments, Women’s Center Discharges

- Heart & Vascular Institute: HVI patient appointments

- Outpatient Center: Outpatient diagnostic and laboratory appointments

- Day Surgery: Day Surgery Patients

Summerville

- Emergency Room: Visitors, Patient Appointments and Employees

McDuffie

- Emergency Room: Visitors, Patient Appointments and Employees

