Advertisement

Two new permanent COVID-19 testing sites in Burke and Columbia counties

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The East Central Public Health District will begin taking appointments for testing at two new testing sites in Burke and Columbia County.

Testing site in Burke County

Where: Burke County Office Park, 715 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830

When: Every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., only Saturday testing will be June 27

Testing is free of charge but you must schedule an appointment. To register, call 706-721-5800 and specify the Burke County site.

Testing site in Columbia County

Where: East Central Public Health District, 1916 North LegRoad, Augusta, Georgia 30909

When: Starting Wednesday, June 24, and continuing each Wednesday until further notice. Operating will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Testing will be by appointment only. Walk-ups will not be tested. To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-5800. Richmond and Columbia County residents may also call 3-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County celebrates first Juneteenth as Augusta-Richmond seeks community input on monuments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia county’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration is just getting underway here at Lady A Pavilion.

News

I-TEAM: Economic fallout of COVID-19 hitting every part of Georgia state budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Owens
Doctors, nurses, medical students, and health experts continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Now they will likely have to do it with even less money in Georgia. The economic fallout is hitting every aspect of the state budget.

12 On Your Side

I-TEAM: ‘We need actions now’: AU researchers trumpet major breakthrough in COVID-19 fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
esearchers at Augusta University Health have made a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. It basically involves cloning blood cells and figuring out a way to make them live forever.

Coronavirus

DHEC warns COVID-19 cases increasing in younger SC residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The day DHEC announced that 1,081 state residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 -- a new daily record -- the health agency says it’s hitting younger people the hardest.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Human remains found in wooded area of Emanuel County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office with unidentified human remains that were discovered Sunday.

News

1 wounded in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Richmond County.

Crime

Suspect arrested in south Augusta fatal shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Deputies have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a man found dead early Thursday in far south Augusta.

News

78-year-old with ‘festering ant bites’ dies; son arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
Doctors found ants crawling out of the facial orifices of a “severely neglected” woman, authorities say.

News

How Atlanta is coping with cops’ low morale

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police morale is plummeting in Atlanta and elsewhere as officers come under increasing criticism.