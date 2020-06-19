Two new permanent COVID-19 testing sites in Burke and Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The East Central Public Health District will begin taking appointments for testing at two new testing sites in Burke and Columbia County.

Testing site in Burke County

Where: Burke County Office Park, 715 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830

When: Every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., only Saturday testing will be June 27

Testing is free of charge but you must schedule an appointment. To register, call 706-721-5800 and specify the Burke County site.

Testing site in Columbia County

Where: East Central Public Health District, 1916 North LegRoad, Augusta, Georgia 30909

When: Starting Wednesday, June 24, and continuing each Wednesday until further notice. Operating will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Testing will be by appointment only. Walk-ups will not be tested. To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-5800. Richmond and Columbia County residents may also call 3-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.