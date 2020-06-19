Today is Juneteenth: Here’s what’s planned locally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Today is Juneteenth, the date when slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free — more than two years after their legal emancipation.

Many states observe Juneteeth, but one South Carolina senator wants to make it a statewide holiday.

There are 13 state holidays in south carolina-- like martin luther king jr. day and labor day.

Juneteenth was established as a “special day” in 2008.

But state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, says now is the right time to make it a holiday.

“We are seeing across the country people of all races, ethnicity, backgrounds all coming together and saying let us recognize our shared history,” Jackson said. “Let us do what we should have done before.”

If it becomes a state holiday, state offices could close and the day could also be officially observed by public schools and universities across the state.

Local Juneteenth events today

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be story time, a tour and a performance by students from the Jessye Norman School of Arts. That will be at the Augusta Museum of History.

Augusta held a Juneteenth recognition with Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. giving a proclamation at 11 a.m. in the Beasley Room of the municipal building on Telfair Street downtown. There were food and vendors outside the building for the “Juneteenth drop-in.”

Tonight, Columbia County will host its first ever Juneteenth celebration. it will be at Evans Towne Center Park from 6-8 p.m.

Across the country

In just about any other year would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade or a community festival. But Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest in many places.

Celebrations held from coast to coast will include marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience. And like the nationwide protests that followed the recent police involved deaths of black men and women in Minnesota, Kentucky and Georgia, Juneteenth celebrations are likely to be remarkably more multiracial this year.

