Tickets go on sale for Garth’s drive-in concert showing

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27(Brandon Jarrett/AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a reminder if you’re itching to see some live music: Tickets go on sale today for country star Garth Brooks’ concert  showing at the Big Mo drive-in.

The concert will be shown live at 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S., including the Monetta Drive-In Theatre in Aiken County at 5822 Columbia Highway North, between Columbia, S.C., and Augusta, Ga.

The concert will begin at dusk June 27, rain or shine. The ticket cost is $100 per vehicle.

You can buy tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705.

The concert comes as drive-ins experience a resurgence due to the ability for moviegoers to practice social distancing at the venues.

The coronavirus pandemic came just as the Big Mo was to begin its summer movie season, but the owners shut down as stay-at-home orders were imposed. Then in the past couple of weeks, they announced that they would begin hosting socially distanced concerts as a lead-up to showing movies once again.

