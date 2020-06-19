Advertisement

Suspect arrested in south Augusta fatal shooting

Brandon Lee Cook
Brandon Lee Cook(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a man found dead early Thursday in far south Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

Santos was found dead around 3:45 a.m. at the residence in extreme south Augusta near the Burke County line.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a male victim who had been shot at least once.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m., according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

He was the first of two homicide victims to be shot dead Thursday morning in unrelated Augusta cases. The other victim, Nicole Diane Harrington, 37, was a woman found dead in a downtown Augusta parking garage before the suspect, a former deputy, was involved in a standoff with officers near Appling.

The double-homicide day was reminiscent of one exactly a week earlier, when two people were shot dead before sunrise in Aiken County, S.C.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County celebrates first Juneteenth as Augusta-Richmond seeks community input on monuments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia county’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration is just getting underway here at Lady A Pavilion.

News

I-TEAM: Economic fallout of COVID-19 hitting every part of Georgia state budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Owens
Doctors, nurses, medical students, and health experts continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Now they will likely have to do it with even less money in Georgia. The economic fallout is hitting every aspect of the state budget.

12 On Your Side

I-TEAM: ‘We need actions now’: AU researchers trumpet major breakthrough in COVID-19 fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
esearchers at Augusta University Health have made a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. It basically involves cloning blood cells and figuring out a way to make them live forever.

Coronavirus

DHEC warns COVID-19 cases increasing in younger SC residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The day DHEC announced that 1,081 state residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 -- a new daily record -- the health agency says it’s hitting younger people the hardest.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in wooded area of Emanuel County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office with unidentified human remains that were discovered Sunday.

News

1 wounded in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Richmond County.

News

78-year-old with ‘festering ant bites’ dies; son arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
Doctors found ants crawling out of the facial orifices of a “severely neglected” woman, authorities say.

News

How Atlanta is coping with cops’ low morale

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police morale is plummeting in Atlanta and elsewhere as officers come under increasing criticism.

Standoff with former deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Former deputy Jason Cunningham was involved in an hourslong standoff with officers after he was suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Augusta.