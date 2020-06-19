78-year-old with ‘festering ant bites’ dies; son arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “severely neglected” 78-year-old woman died after she was taken to a hospital covered in bites from ants, which doctors found crawling out of her facial orifices, authorities say. Her son was jailed on a murder charge.

Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died at 2:09 p.m. Thursday after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab, Bowen said Friday in announcing the death.

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in a case report that Augusta Fire Department and ambulance personnel had responded to the home and found Marshall “in poor conditions, on a couch covered in ants.” The emergency crews contacted Adult Protective Services and the Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly task force to investigate, the deputy wrote.

At the hospital, the deputy said he found Marshall unresponsive and noted that she was “covered in sores about her face, specifically eyelids and nose, on the back side of her arms, and generally all over her body.”

The deputy further wrote: “These sores appeared to be festering and bites that were bleeding. I also observed that Ms. Marshall’s fingernails were several inches long and she was generally unkept, not indicative of an elderly person receiving proper care.”

The deputy said hospital staff told him Marshall had lost 30 pounds since her last doctor visit. Doctors later told the deputy that Marshall had been placed on life support and was very ill.

A doctor said he “observed ants coming out of her facial orifices upon examination and that he suspected neglect was a major contributing factor in her condition,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy said he was told that Marshall’s emergency contact was her son Kenneth Leverett, 58, with whom she lived at the Wrightsboro Road address.

The deputy went there but no one answered. When he returned with another officer, Leverett emerged.

Deputies could see through the open door that the couch upon which Marshall had been allegedly found “was disassembled and there was bug spray on the table near the couch along with cleaning supplies all around the couch, indicative that Mr. Leverett had been attempting to tamper with the crime scene by cleaning it upon our arrival,” the deputy wrote.

Leverett was detained and authorities executed a search warrant.

“On entry to the house, it smelled of urine and an unknown foul odor. All throughout the house, there was an ant infestation, particularly in the sleeping area of Ms. Marshall. Portions of the house had been recently cleaned, to include a rolled up area rug and soiled, bloody, ant-covered bedsheets placed into the washer,” the deputy wrote.

Leverett was arrested on suspicion of neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident and tampering with evidence, according to the deputy’s report.

Richmond County jail records showed on Friday that he was being held on those charges as well as a murder charge.



