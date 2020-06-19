Advertisement

More repaving is ahead for South Carolina roads

Image Courtesy: SCDOT
Image Courtesy: SCDOT(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced plans for an additional $562 million in road projects to improve road safety along with other repairs.

The Transportation Commission approved the plan on June 18, 2020, as the agency is completing year three of its 10-year plan on or ahead of schedule in all categories of rebuilding the state’s roads.

The $562 million of new paving includes projects in all of the state’s 46 counties and is in addition to the $1.3 billion of road, bridge and safety project work the agency is implementing.

Paving the state’s roads is the largest of the 10-year plan’s four programs, which include rural road safety, replacing or repairing bridges, and Interstate widening.

As a part of the 2020-21 paving plan, the agency plans to resurface an additional 661 miles of primary roads, farm-to-market roads, and neighborhood streets.

The agency has prioritized the paving projects in the same manner it ranks all of its projects, based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of roads, and traffic information.

The agency also announced it is adding an interactive mapping capability to make it easier for the public to view the just-approved paving projects of interest to them. The new feature will soon be added to the “Public Comment” portion of the “Programs and Projects” section of the scdot.org website. Preview the live interactive mapping feature at: https://arcg.is/1y5rDH

A list of the county-by-county paving projects for 2020-2021 is available at https://www.scdot.org/inside/inside-commission-resources.aspx

