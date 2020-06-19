Advertisement

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say five players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. The team also said Friday that three staff members at the camp have tested positive.

The club didn’t identify any of those affected. Philadelphia has indefinitely closed the Clearwater camp to players, coaches and staff while medical authorities assess the situation. The announcement came while Major League Baseball owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides had hoped to begin a second round of spring training on June 26, most of them at their home ballparks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Clemson Athletics COVID-19 Update

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Clemson Tigers
Thus far in the month of June, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for COVID-19 with a total of 28 positive results.

Sports

Nick Watney tests positive for coronavirus during RBC Heritage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Nick Watney tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag

Sports

Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks

Latest News

Sports

Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Harris
Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

Sports

Atlanta MLS player tests positive for COVID 19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta MLS player tests positive for COVID 19

Sports

Birdies galore at Hilton Head, and Spieth needed them badly

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson (AP)
Birdies galore at Hilton Head, and Spieth needed them badly

Sports

AP source: Suspended WR Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
Oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement

Sports

Players counter with 70 games, Manfred says deadline nearing

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Ronald Blum
Players counter with 70 game season, Manfred rejects immediately.

Sports

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer over race

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
|
By Curt Anderson (AP)
University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer over race