Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say five players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. The team also said Friday that three staff members at the camp have tested positive.

The club didn’t identify any of those affected. Philadelphia has indefinitely closed the Clearwater camp to players, coaches and staff while medical authorities assess the situation. The announcement came while Major League Baseball owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides had hoped to begin a second round of spring training on June 26, most of them at their home ballparks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.