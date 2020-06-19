Nick Watney tests positive for coronavirus during RBC Heritage

Hilton Head, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nick Watney tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday’s round, according to the PGA Tour’s statement. Watney indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness and was tested. He traveled to the RBC Heritage privately and tested negative upon his arrival.

In total, 369 individuals were tested prior to the tournament with 0 positive results. Watney is the first member of the PGA Tour to test positive.

Watney was three strokes over par following his first round. He played with Augusta locals Vaughn Taylor and Luke List during Thursday’s opening round. The tournament plans to continue.

