Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS

Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers have called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back. The interim chief told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Rodney Bryant said the department has sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers have called out, but a union representative said just one officer showed up for work Thursday morning in one zone. Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against the white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, who was black.

RIDE HAILING TAXES-GEORGIA

Georgia lawmakers agree to 50-cent fee on ride-hailing trips

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would impose a flat tax of 50 cents on trips in Georgia taxis, ride-hailing services and limousines is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The Senate voted 41-3 to approve a conference report on Thursday. It says services such as Uber and Lyft won’t be subject to regular sales tax, which can be 7% or higher. The services argued the regular sales tax is too much to charge on a trip. Efforts to entirely exempt the companies from taxes failed. A revenue estimate suggested the move would bring in up to $45 million in the first full year. The bill would dedicate the money to transit projects statewide. The fee would rise with inflation.

UNEMPLOYMENT-GEORGIA

Georgia jobless rate falls in May as some return to work

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate fell to 9.7% in May from 12.6% in April as nearly 150,000 workers reported being back on the job. The state’s unemployment rate is still sky-high compared to last year. But the decrease could mean that Georgia won’t spend years with double-digit unemployment, like it did during the Great Recession. Even with May’s recovery, the number of Georgians telling surveyors they are unemployed is almost 500,000. And another 250,000 people have stopped looking for a job since March. Payroll jobs in Georgia rose by almost 100,000 to 4.2 million, according to a separate survey that showed a more modest employment recovery.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-CONGRESS-CONFEDERATE-SYMBOLS

Portraits of former Confederate leaders removed from Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Portraits honoring four former House speakers who served in the Confederacy are gone from the U.S. Capitol. The paintings were removed Thursday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that the men “embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″ Pelosi directed the House clerk to oversee the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers from three Southern states: Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia. The ornately framed portraits had hung outside the House chamber for decades, barely noticed by lawmakers, staffers and journalists.

AMERICA PROTESTS-JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that the last enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade or a community festival. But Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest Friday in many places. Celebrations held from coast to coast will include marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience. And like the nationwide protests that followed the recent police involved deaths of black men and women in Minnesota, Kentucky and Georgia, Juneteenth celebrations are likely to be remarkably more multiracial this year.

AP-US-MILITARY-PARACHUTE-DEATH

US Marine killed in parachute jump found purpose in service

The Defense Department has identified the U.S. Marine who was killed in a parachute training accident this week. Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” Kyle Weninger was a 28-year-old special operations Marine from Ohio who died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia. Weninger was completing his last few days of a three-week program at the U.S. Army Airborne School that teaches paratroopers how to jump safely from airplanes. The military has not detailed the circumstances of his death, which it says is under investigation. Friends and family describe Weninger as a giant of a man with a soft heart who found his life’s purpose when he enlisted after bouncing between colleges.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING

Progressive donor group announces $59M vote-by-mail campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites.

AP-US-JAMES-BROWN-ESTATE

Denying marriage claim, justices OK James Brown's dying wish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, had a dying wish to help educate needy children. But his estate has been held up by 14 years of legal battles. Now the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that Tomi Rae Hynie, a former partner of Brown's who claimed to be his wife, was not legally married to the singer due to her failure to annul a previous marriage, and therefore has no right to his estate. Brown’s union with Hynie has long been the center of the evolving legal troubles following his death at the age of 73 on Christmas Day 2006.