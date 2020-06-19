Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia budget slicing spending advances as Democrats object

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has advanced a state budget proposal that would reduce spending by 11%, forcing service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government. Democrats argue that Republicans are overly focused on cuts rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. The Senate voted 34-15 to pass House Bill 793 on Friday, sending it back to the House for more work. It adds up to $26 billion in state money, with $2.6 billion in cuts. K-12 education would lose more than $1 billion, and the Georgia's university system would lose $400,000 in spending. But Republicans are keeping $880,000 for Gov. Brian Kemp's anti-gang task force.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-GEORGIA

Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument has been removed by crane from a town square near Atlanta amid cheers from the watching crowd. As midnight approached on the eve of Juneteenth, the obelisk glorifying the Lost Cause was laid on its side and slid to a waiting truck in Decatur, Georgia. The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti. A Georgia judge had ordered its removal just hours before Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white Atlanta police officer, renewing protests in the Georgia capital region.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS

Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In Nashville, Tennessee, about two dozen Black men, most wearing suits, quietly stood arm in arm in front of the city’s criminal courts. Thousands of people gathered at a religious rally in downtown Atlanta, where speakers and attendees called for an end to racism. In St. Petersburg, Florida, city officials and community members celebrated with the unveiling of a block-long, colorful mural that said “Black Lives Matter.” A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth on Friday. The holiday long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but has burst into the national conversation this year after nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

FATAL SHOOTING-HOMELESS

Police make arrest in killings of 3 Atlanta homeless people

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings of three homeless people. Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said Friday that officers took David Lee into custody in nearby Gwinnett County. Authorities say Lee is suspected of fatally shooting Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell and Maxine McDonald this month. His arrest comes after a woman was found shot to death inside a tent Monday morning. Three days earlier, the body of a then-unidentified man was found fatally shot under an Interstate 20 overpass, and Smith was found shot to death June 1 under an overpass where he occasionally slept. Police didn't say whether Lee had been charged.

SPORTS GAMBLING-GEORGIA

Long odds as Georgia lawmakers try again on sports gambling

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia lawmakers want to test the odds one more time on sports gambling this year. The Senate Special Judiciary Committee voted Friday to amend House Bill 903 to allow online sports betting platforms such as DraftKings and FanDuel to be offered in Georgia under the umbrella of the state lottery. State Sen. Burt Jones tells committee members that legalization could bring in an additional $60 million yearly. Money from the lottery is spent on the state’s Hope Scholarship program that helps pay for some students to go to college and is also spent to subsidize preschool classes across the state. That means it couldn’t go to alleviate Georgia’s $2.6 billion budget shortfall for the coming year.

POLICE KILLING-ATLANTA

Bond denied for officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has denied bond for the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. Court records show that Judge Jeffrey Frazier found probable cause to detain Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and other crimes in the death of the 27-year-old Black man last Friday. Police body camera video shows Brooks and two officers talking calmly for more than 40 minutes before things rapidly turned violent. Rolfe is white.

ANTI-GANG BILLS-GEORGIA

Some parts of Kemp's anti-gang push advance, others stall

ATLANTA (AP) — Some parts of Gov. Brian Kemp’s anti-gang push are moving forward, but the centerpiece of the package is bottled up in the state Senate. The Republican governor said in his State of the State speech in January that gangs are “a statewide threat that undermines our safety and our future.” Several bills were introduced to move Kemp’s proposals forward. A bill to create a legal division under the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help prosecute gang crimes or sex trafficking crimes is advancing to the full House on Friday from a House committee. But Senate leaders haven't released another bill for committee action.