Human remains found in wooded area of Emanuel County

BLUN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office with unidentified human remains that were discovered Sunday.

The remains were found in a wooded area off Highway 1 North near the community of Blun, authorities said.

The investigation indicates a potential ID for the deceased person, but these findings will be confirmed after DNA or dental records are compared by the GBI crime lab, authorities said.

There is no evidence of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.