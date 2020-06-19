How Atlanta is coping with cops’ low morale

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - One Atlanta officer is behind bars and another one bonded out in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks amid plummeting police morale as officers come under increasing criticism in that case and others.

Fired officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges, including felony murder, for shooting Brooks twice in the back. Rolfe is behind bars without bond.

The other officer, Devin Brosnan, is also facing charges. He bonded out soon after being booked.

The shooting of Brooks, who’ll be laid to rest Tuesday, is one of several alleged acts of police brutality against black people that have prompted nationwide protests.

On the flip side of that, those protests have hurt morale in police departments.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared that the state “backs the blue.”

“We stand with you on the same day two of those men in blue are booked into county jail,” he told police Thursday on video.

The video is one of many attempts to boost morale.

Another was a $500 bonus from the Atlanta Police Foundation for each of the city’s police officers.

The foundation also reportedly is paying for meals to officers working 12-hour shifts and is replacing and repairing more than 20 patrol cars destroyed in recent protests that got out of control.

Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant acknowledged in an Associated Press interview that members of the force feel abandoned amid the protests demanding massive changes to policing.

Many Atlanta police officers have been calling in sick to protest the charges against Rolfe and Brosnan.

But Bryant, who took over after the previous chief resigned resigned in the wake of the shooting, said the department had sufficient staff to protect the city. It's not clear how many officers called in sick.

"Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned," Bryant said of the officers. "But we are there to assure them that we will continue to move forward and get through this."

Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against Rolfe, a white officer who shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser during a struggle and ran, firing it at the officer, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said.

Howard said Brooks was not a deadly threat when he was shot and that Rolfe kicked the wounded man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as Brooks lay dying. Brosnan is accused of standing on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for his life, and is charged with aggravated assault and violation of his oath.

