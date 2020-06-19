Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers have called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back. The interim chief told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Rodney Bryant said the department has sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers have called out, but a union representative said just one officer showed up for work Thursday morning in one zone. Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against the white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, who was black.

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would impose a flat tax of 50 cents on trips in Georgia taxis, ride-hailing services and limousines is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The Senate voted 41-3 to approve a conference report on Thursday. It says services such as Uber and Lyft won’t be subject to regular sales tax, which can be 7% or higher. The services argued the regular sales tax is too much to charge on a trip. Efforts to entirely exempt the companies from taxes failed. A revenue estimate suggested the move would bring in up to $45 million in the first full year. The bill would dedicate the money to transit projects statewide. The fee would rise with inflation.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s jobless rate fell to 9.7% in May from 12.6% in April as nearly 150,000 workers reported being back on the job. The state’s unemployment rate is still sky-high compared to last year. But the decrease could mean that Georgia won’t spend years with double-digit unemployment, like it did during the Great Recession. Even with May’s recovery, the number of Georgians telling surveyors they are unemployed is almost 500,000. And another 250,000 people have stopped looking for a job since March. Payroll jobs in Georgia rose by almost 100,000 to 4.2 million, according to a separate survey that showed a more modest employment recovery.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Portraits honoring four former House speakers who served in the Confederacy are gone from the U.S. Capitol. The paintings were removed Thursday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that the men “embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″ Pelosi directed the House clerk to oversee the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers from three Southern states: Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia. The ornately framed portraits had hung outside the House chamber for decades, barely noticed by lawmakers, staffers and journalists.