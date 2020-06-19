Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has advanced a state budget proposal that would reduce spending by 11%, forcing service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government. Democrats argue that Republicans are overly focused on cuts rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. The Senate voted 34-15 to pass House Bill 793 on Friday, sending it back to the House for more work. It adds up to $26 billion in state money, with $2.6 billion in cuts. K-12 education would lose more than $1 billion, and the Georgia's university system would lose $400,000 in spending. But Republicans are keeping $880,000 for Gov. Brian Kemp's anti-gang task force.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument has been removed by crane from a town square near Atlanta amid cheers from the watching crowd. As midnight approached on the eve of Juneteenth, the obelisk glorifying the Lost Cause was laid on its side and slid to a waiting truck in Decatur, Georgia. The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti. A Georgia judge had ordered its removal just hours before Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white Atlanta police officer, renewing protests in the Georgia capital region.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamics were clear late Thursday when Amy Klobuchar took herself out of contention. The white Minnesota senator told MSNBC that “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has already pledged to select a woman as vice president. After the police killing of George Floyd, many Democratic strategists say there’s growing consensus that the pick should be a Black woman.

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.