Georgia Daybook

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond hosts prayer rally

Location: Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.atlantaga.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofAtlanta

Contacts: Talia Moffitt, Atlantic City Council Communications, tkmoffitt@atlantaga.gov, 1 404 546 1835, 1 404 326 6506

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as 'Juneteenth Day' in the state for 2020

--------------------

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 21 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 CANCELED: IMA Annual Conference and Exposition - CANCELED: Institute of Management Accountants Annual Conference and Exposition, featuring educational sessions covering a variety of topics including cybersecurity, ethics, revenue recognition changes, leadership, and risk management. Speakers include BBC World News anchor Katty Kay, Theranos whistleblower Tyler Schultz, and Financial Accounting Standards Board member Marsha Hunt * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.imanet.org/, https://twitter.com/IMA_News

Contacts: IMA, ima@imanet.org, 1 201 573 9000