Dreamers in 2-state region mark a big win with court ruling

This week marked a big win for thousands of Dreamers.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protected young immigrants who were brought into the U.S. without legal permission when they were minors.

The decision protects nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation.

Advocates say while Thursday’s ruling was cause for celebration, the fight isn’t over.

“It’s really important for people in SC that there’s really a lot of work to do at the state level to make sure that DACA recipients still have all the same opportunies,” said Louise Pocock, an immigration policy attorney.

“Even if you’re a DACA recipient and you can’t vote, that doesn’t mean you can’t meet your local legislator.”

In Georgia, there are specific criteria in place which prevent recipients from attending the top five universities in the state.

In South Carolina, DACA recipients cannot apply for occupational licenses. That means they can’t work certain jobs like nursing, cosmetology and teaching.

More reaction in the two-state region

Jessica Barojas is among the nearly 7,000 DACA recipients who live in South Carolina.

She came to the United States as a 9-year-old, said the DACA program changed her life for the better. She also became worried about the future before Thursday’s ruling and how it would impact her life in Conway, where she’s lived for years.

“Not having DACA tomorrow means I can’t drive,” she said. “It means I can’t keep my job and if I’m driving to have a lunch date with my husband and get pulled over and don’t have a driver’s licenses as an undocumented person I could get deported.”

DACA allows its recipients, known as Dreamers, to obtain driver’s licenses, enroll in college, legally secure jobs and pay income taxes. However, those benefits come only through an extensive application process.

“We go through a thorough background check, we renew the application every two years, we pay for that application and we work hard to keep our status,” Barojas said.

However, unlike the DREAM Act first proposed in 2001, DACA does not provide a pathway to citizenship.

Barojas said regardless of what happens with DACA going forward, she’s staying strong for those around her, and herself.

“I mean it went from DACA being the best thing in my life to being the thing that changed my life completely,” she said. “Because I had come out of the shadows, I was working I was involved in the community, I was volunteering at some local elementary schools so I was involved and I was trying to help so I feel like that would just take so much from me.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WMBF