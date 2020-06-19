Advertisement

Dreamers in 2-state region mark a big win with court ruling

By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week marked a big win for thousands of Dreamers.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protected young immigrants who were brought into the U.S. without legal permission when they were minors.

The decision protects nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation.

Advocates say while Thursday’s ruling was cause for celebration, the fight isn’t over.

“It’s really important for people in SC that there’s really a lot of work to do at the state level to make sure that DACA recipients still have all the same opportunies,” said Louise Pocock, an immigration policy attorney.

“Even if you’re a DACA recipient and you can’t vote, that doesn’t mean you can’t meet your local legislator.”

In Georgia, there are specific criteria in place which prevent recipients from attending the top five universities in the state.

In South Carolina, DACA recipients cannot apply for occupational licenses. That means they can’t work certain jobs like nursing, cosmetology and teaching.

More reaction in the two-state region

Jessica Barojas is among the nearly 7,000 DACA recipients who live in South Carolina.

She came to the United States as a 9-year-old, said the DACA program changed her life for the better. She also became worried about the future before Thursday’s ruling and how it would impact her life in Conway, where she’s lived for years.

“Not having DACA tomorrow means I can’t drive,” she said. “It means I can’t keep my job and if I’m driving to have a lunch date with my husband and get pulled over and don’t have a driver’s licenses as an undocumented person I could get deported.”

DACA allows its recipients, known as Dreamers, to obtain driver’s licenses, enroll in college, legally secure jobs and pay income taxes. However, those benefits come only through an extensive application process.

Jessica Barojas is among the nearly 7,000 DACA recipients who live in South Carolina.
Jessica Barojas is among the nearly 7,000 DACA recipients who live in South Carolina.(WMBF)

“We go through a thorough background check, we renew the application every two years, we pay for that application and we work hard to keep our status,” Barojas said.

However, unlike the DREAM Act first proposed in 2001, DACA does not provide a pathway to citizenship.

Barojas said regardless of what happens with DACA going forward, she’s staying strong for those around her, and herself.

“I mean it went from DACA being the best thing in my life to being the thing that changed my life completely,” she said. “Because I had come out of the shadows, I was working I was involved in the community, I was volunteering at some local elementary schools so I was involved and I was trying to help so I feel like that would just take so much from me.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WMBF

Latest News

News

Columbia County celebrates first Juneteenth as Augusta-Richmond seeks community input on monuments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia county’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration is just getting underway here at Lady A Pavilion.

News

I-TEAM: Economic fallout of COVID-19 hitting every part of Georgia state budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Owens
Doctors, nurses, medical students, and health experts continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Now they will likely have to do it with even less money in Georgia. The economic fallout is hitting every aspect of the state budget.

12 On Your Side

I-TEAM: ‘We need actions now’: AU researchers trumpet major breakthrough in COVID-19 fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
esearchers at Augusta University Health have made a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. It basically involves cloning blood cells and figuring out a way to make them live forever.

Coronavirus

DHEC warns COVID-19 cases increasing in younger SC residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The day DHEC announced that 1,081 state residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 -- a new daily record -- the health agency says it’s hitting younger people the hardest.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in wooded area of Emanuel County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office with unidentified human remains that were discovered Sunday.

News

1 wounded in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Richmond County.

Crime

Suspect arrested in south Augusta fatal shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Deputies have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a man found dead early Thursday in far south Augusta.

News

78-year-old with ‘festering ant bites’ dies; son arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
Doctors found ants crawling out of the facial orifices of a “severely neglected” woman, authorities say.

News

How Atlanta is coping with cops’ low morale

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police morale is plummeting in Atlanta and elsewhere as officers come under increasing criticism.

Standoff with former deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Former deputy Jason Cunningham was involved in an hourslong standoff with officers after he was suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Augusta.