DHEC warns COVID-19 cases increasing in younger SC residents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The day DHEC announced that 1,081 state residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 -- a new daily record -- the health agency says it’s hitting younger people the hardest.

According to DHEC, 18.4 percent of the over 22,000 COVID-19 positive residents are between the ages of 21 to 30.

[MORE: By the numbers: Coronavirus cases across the CSRA]

Even more surprising is since April 4, data shows a 413.9 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases from those ages 21 to 30, and a 966.1 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases from those aged 11 to 20.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant, said in a statement. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

Traxler added that the cases among the younger population remained mild, that was not the case for all of those who’ve come down with the illness.

“In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.