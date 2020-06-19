Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Getting hotter for Father's Day weekend. Isolated storms possible Saturday. Mostly dry Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered storms are expected to continue through this evening. Some storms could turn severe in the eastern CSRA. A few isolated storms could linger a little bit after midnight, but we should be generally dry by early Saturday morning. Lows tonight will be muggy and stay near 70.

There is the chance for isolated severe storms in the eastern CSRA, which is highlighted in green.
There is the chance for isolated severe storms in the eastern CSRA, which is highlighted in green.(Riley Hale)

Most of the day Saturday will be dry and highs will top out near 90. Feels like temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 90s. There is the chance for a few isolated storms Saturday afternoon, but not enough to cancel outdoor plans. Winds should stay below 10 mph out of the west for the first part of the day and turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday is looking drier than Saturday, but it is expected to be hotter. Highs will top out in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. Winds should be generally less than 10 mph out of the southwest.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop early next week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

