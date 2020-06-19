Augusta COVID-19 business relief webinar set today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Information about the COVID-19 business relief program will be held during a Zoom meeting hosted by the Augusta Commission on Friday.

The Augusta Commission approved the rollout of the CV-19 Small Business Relief Program, beginning this coming Monday. Eligible businesses include all businesses in Augusta-Richmond County with 10 or fewer employees and less than $500,000 in annual gross revenues. Additional criteria will be provided in the application.

The first round of applications will begin Monday, with a submission deadline of June 26 at 5 p.m. Applications will be accessible on the Housing and Community Development portion of the city of Augusta’s website. https://www.augustaga.gov/68/Housing-Development

Also, the commission will be hosting a live Zoom informational session on the program on Friday, June 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Join the Zoom meeting

https://augustaga-gov.zoom.us/j/92688354622?pwd=eVVNMElpMWlJeW9jU1UzUDZudS9wZz09

Meeting ID: 926 8835 4622

Password: 742006

