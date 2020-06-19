Advertisement

Columbia County celebrates first Juneteenth as Augusta-Richmond seeks community input on monuments

FILE - This Feb. 18, 2005, file photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. Juneteenth, the oldest holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, originated 155 years ago. Celebrations have typically included parades, barbecues, concerts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - This Feb. 18, 2005, file photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. Juneteenth, the oldest holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, originated 155 years ago. Celebrations have typically included parades, barbecues, concerts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration is just getting underway at Lady A Pavilion.

Juneteenth marks the day the last slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free -- more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is recognized every year, but it takes on a new significance this year.

“A lot of our friends reached out to us like ‘Hey, how can we do more? How can we support Black Lives Matter?’ and just in general, ‘How can we support the movement?’” Juneteenth organizer Tameka Gardner said.

Gardner is one of the organizers of Columbia County’s first Juneteenth celebration. She says what better year to kick it off than one where the fight for equality is already in the national spotlight.

“I do believe that this will bring to them history,” Gardner said. “Just a little feeling of how we really feel.”

In Augusta, Mayor Hardie Davis is striving to make changes on the city level.

Hardie Davis Juneteenth

LIVE NOW: Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a ceremony to celebrate Juneteenth.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Friday, June 19, 2020

“I, Hardie Davis, jr, mayor of the city of Augusta, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth day in Augusta, Georgia,” Davis said.

He says he’s committed to having conversations about race relations in Augusta -- using our voices as free citizens to speak for those who weren’t free for hundreds of years.

“They’re lifting the voices of the victims, but now there is a demand for change,” Davis said. “Change not just as it relates to police, but change in terms of equity.

Next week, Davis will issue an executive order creating a task force to discuss renaming certain Augusta streets, monuments, and landmarks.

“To have those constant but ever-present reminders, I don’t think that’s where we as a city want to be,” Davis said.

That task force -- will have 60 days to come up with a set of recommendations regarding certain Augusta street names and landmarks.

Until then, the mayor says he wants community input.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Economic fallout of COVID-19 hitting every part of Georgia state budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Owens
Doctors, nurses, medical students, and health experts continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. Now they will likely have to do it with even less money in Georgia. The economic fallout is hitting every aspect of the state budget.

12 On Your Side

I-TEAM: ‘We need actions now’: AU researchers trumpet major breakthrough in COVID-19 fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
esearchers at Augusta University Health have made a major breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. It basically involves cloning blood cells and figuring out a way to make them live forever.

Coronavirus

DHEC warns COVID-19 cases increasing in younger SC residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The day DHEC announced that 1,081 state residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 -- a new daily record -- the health agency says it’s hitting younger people the hardest.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in wooded area of Emanuel County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office with unidentified human remains that were discovered Sunday.

News

1 wounded in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Richmond County.

Crime

Suspect arrested in south Augusta fatal shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Deputies have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a man found dead early Thursday in far south Augusta.

News

78-year-old with ‘festering ant bites’ dies; son arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
Doctors found ants crawling out of the facial orifices of a “severely neglected” woman, authorities say.

News

How Atlanta is coping with cops’ low morale

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police morale is plummeting in Atlanta and elsewhere as officers come under increasing criticism.

Standoff with former deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Former deputy Jason Cunningham was involved in an hourslong standoff with officers after he was suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Augusta.