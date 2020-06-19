Columbia County celebrates first Juneteenth as Augusta-Richmond seeks community input on monuments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration is just getting underway at Lady A Pavilion.

Juneteenth marks the day the last slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free -- more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is recognized every year, but it takes on a new significance this year.

“A lot of our friends reached out to us like ‘Hey, how can we do more? How can we support Black Lives Matter?’ and just in general, ‘How can we support the movement?’” Juneteenth organizer Tameka Gardner said.

Gardner is one of the organizers of Columbia County’s first Juneteenth celebration. She says what better year to kick it off than one where the fight for equality is already in the national spotlight.

“I do believe that this will bring to them history,” Gardner said. “Just a little feeling of how we really feel.”

In Augusta, Mayor Hardie Davis is striving to make changes on the city level.

"I, Hardie Davis, jr, mayor of the city of Augusta, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth day in Augusta, Georgia," Davis said.

“I, Hardie Davis, jr, mayor of the city of Augusta, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth day in Augusta, Georgia,” Davis said.

He says he’s committed to having conversations about race relations in Augusta -- using our voices as free citizens to speak for those who weren’t free for hundreds of years.

“They’re lifting the voices of the victims, but now there is a demand for change,” Davis said. “Change not just as it relates to police, but change in terms of equity.

Next week, Davis will issue an executive order creating a task force to discuss renaming certain Augusta streets, monuments, and landmarks.

“To have those constant but ever-present reminders, I don’t think that’s where we as a city want to be,” Davis said.

That task force -- will have 60 days to come up with a set of recommendations regarding certain Augusta street names and landmarks.

Until then, the mayor says he wants community input.

