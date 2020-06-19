Advertisement

Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)
By Beth Harris
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite.

The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time. No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. Tiz the Law is bidding to be the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to win. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

