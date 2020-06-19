Augusta Utilities to resume penalties, disconnections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities will resume implementing late fees, penalties, and disconnections on July 14, after halting them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Augusta Utilities Department discontinued late fees, penalties, and disconnections in March joining other utilities across Georgia.

Late fees and penalties were waived for the months of April, May and June.

All customers who are subject to cut-offs will need to make full payment of the past-due balance or payment arrangements by their next due date. For questions or to make payment arrangements, customers may call 706-821-1851, and select option 4.

