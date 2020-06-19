1 wounded in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called at 11:57 a.m. to the 2200 block of Richards Road, where they found a male had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance, and his condition was unknown, authorities said.

One suspect was taken into custody for questioning, authorities said.

The incident came just a day after shootings in Richmond County left two people dead — one in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway, and one in a downtown parking deck at Ninth and Reynolds streets. Arrests were made in both cases, one of which resulted in an hourslong standoff with the suspect near Appling.

