178 jobs coming here with new cyber operations provider

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Perspecta Inc., a leading U.S. government services provider, is opening a regional office at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta.

This investment will bring 178 jobs to Richmond County and the surrounding area in support of the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon. The jobs will be located on the post and at the Georgia Cyber Center.

From the Georgia Cyber Center, Perspecta will provide cyberspace operations support to the Cyber Command. The company chose to establish a presence at the Georgia Cyber Center and surrounding area because of the Cyber Command’s headquarters relocation to Fort Gordon later this year.

Perspecta’s regional office in Augusta will create jobs and opportunities in different fields and at various skill levels. Open positions are available for engineers, analysts, investigators, and solution architects. Individuals interested in working for Perspecta are encouraged to visit careers.perspecta.com.

