Zion Williamson gets favorable ruling in lawsuit by ex-agent

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Wednesday’s order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford.

They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.