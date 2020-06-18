Work officially starts on new Augusta Jewish Museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — More history will be showcased in Augusta soon

On Wednesday, Historic Augusta officially announced the start of phase one of turning the old Children of Israel Synagogue on Telfair Street into theAugusta Jewish Museum.

There were plans to demolish the building and turn it into a parking lot. People with Historic Augusta and the Augusta Jewish Museum board fought to save it.

The museum is set to open by the end of this year.

