Tennessee coach says RB Tim Jordan no longer with Vols

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan (9) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michael Patrick/WVLT
Tennessee running back Tim Jordan (9) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michael Patrick/WVLT(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges.

Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Florida, played in 12 games last season. He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards.

Asked about Jordan’s status with the Volunteers during a Zoom conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only that he is no longer on the team. 

