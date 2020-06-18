Racial Injustice, ADVISORY

Atlanta’s police department says it can still police the city even if officers are calling out sick in larger numbers than normal. A department tweet Thursday urged people to continue calling 911 if they have an emergency. That comes a day after prosecutors charged one of their colleagues who shot a man in the back. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also insisted that the police department would be able to operate effectively. Prosecutors brought murder and other charges against the white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat. Another officer was charged with aggravated assault.

AMERICA PROTESTS-JUNETEENTH: Juneteenth is often a celebratory day for black Americans. But this year, the occasion marking the end of slavery in America feels more somber against the backdrop of George Floyd’s death and protests across the nation. SENT: 1070 words, photos.

AP EXPLAINS-JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY: Juneteenth, considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, will undoubtedly have more profound meaning as demonstrations to end systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter gain traction. Originally celebrated on June 19, the holiday began when Union soldiers in 1865 told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. SENT: 910 words, photos.

AP POLL-TRUMP: Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country — and more than half think President Donald Trump is making matters worse. About two-thirds of Americans also say Trump is making the country more divided, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. SENT: 900 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-PROSECUTORS: Prosecutors across the country are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of George Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

BRAZIL-BLACK LIVES MATTER: More than 600 people were killed by police in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state in the first months of this year, and most were black or biracial. As the Black Lives Matter movement brings hundreds of thousands to the streets around the world, demonstrators have been organizing the largest anti-police brutality demonstrations in years on the streets of Rio. SENT: 1020 words, photos.

HOLLYWOOD-BLACK LIVES MATTER: As protests erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd, every major entertainment company in Hollywood issued statements of support for the black community. But as unanimous as that show of solidarity was, it was also clear that this wasn’t a fight Hollywood could watch from the sidelines. SENT: 1150 words, photos. An 870-word abridged also has moved.

FACEBOOK-TRUMP ADS: Facebook has removed a campaign ad by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle. That symbol was once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps. SENT: 630 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS-CONFEDERATE SYMBOLS: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy. SENT; developing.

ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT-POLICING COMPLAINTS: The Illinois Supreme Court says Chicago can keep all records of complaints about police officers no matter how old they are. The court ruled 6-1 on Thursday that state law trumps a provision of the police union’s contract with the city that calls for records more than five years old to be destroyed. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND: A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. SENT: 790 words, photos.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-OLE MISS: A Confederate monument will be moved from a prominent spot at the University of Mississippi. It’s going to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of the Oxford campus. SENT: 770 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has challenged Republican lawmakers to pass a Democratic-backed package of police accountability bills crafted following George Floyd’s death. SENT: 640 words, photos.

NASHVILLE POLICE CHIEF: The police chief of Tennessee’s capital city has announced that he’ll retire amid calls for his resignation and a wave of protests nationwide over policing. SENT: 670 words, photos.

DEA-DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS: Dozens of retired black narcotics agents say the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has discriminated against its African-American employees for decades. SENT: 710 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-UN RACISM: African countries have backed off their call for the U.N.’s top human rights body to launch its most intense scrutiny on the hot-button issue of police brutality and systemic racism in the United States. SENT: 570 words.

OCOEE MASSACRE: On Election Day a century ago, a white mob swept through a tiny Florida citrus town after a black man showed up at the polls to vote. Over two days of terror, the mob set fire to homes and drove black residents from their community. As the centennial approaches, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering a bill requiring schools to do more to highlight that day in history classes SENT: 825 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEEN SINGER: Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old singer whose passionate performance about being a young black man in today’s world became a rallying cry, has signed a deal with Warner Records and his poignant song will officially be released Friday. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MUSIC-JASON MRAZ: Jason Mraz has a new album coming out and he wants everyone to buy it and love it. But he’s not going to make a penny on it. The two-time Grammy-winner has donated all earnings from sales and streams of his reggae album “Look for the Good” and his $250,000 advance to groups working for equality and justice. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BRANDS-REEVALUTING RACE: Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. SENT: 455 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTEST-SEATTLE: The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. SENT: 410 words, photos

NAVEL ACADEMY-CADET TWEETS: The U.S. Naval Academy has opened an investigation into social media posts allegedly made by a cadet that suggested police should shoot unarmed protesters and that Breonna Taylor received “justice” when she was shot and killed by police in Kentucky. SENT: 270 words.

DEPUTIES-SHOOTING: The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer. A woman with him was wounded and a child was uninjured. SENT: 440 words.

GATOR BAIT CHANT-FLORIDA: The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. SENT: 400 words

BRITAIN-SLAVE'S GRAVE: British officials said Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent “retaliation attack” after protesters in the city of Bristol toppled the statue of a prominent slave trader. SENT: 390 words, photos.

BRITAIN COMPANIES-SLAVERY: Two of Britain’s largest companies have promised to financially support projects assisting minorities as Britain continues to reckon with its role in the slave trade. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-NOOSES INVESTIGATION: Oakland’s mayor says five ropes found hanging from trees in a city park are nooses and racially-charged symbols of terror but a resident says he put them up simply for exercse. SENT: 450 words.

BOOKS-ANTIRACIST BABY: A picture book edition of Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby,” one of the country’s top-selling books since the death last month of George Floyd, is coming out July 14. “Antiracist Baby” went on sale this week as a board book and has been part of a wave of works about race and racism that have been selling strongly as protests against Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police spread worldwide. SENT 130 words, photo.

