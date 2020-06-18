Poulter sets pace and Spieth turns it around at Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) -- Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard shared the lead at 7-under 64 among the early starters in the RBC Heritage.

The surprise Thursday might have been Jordan Spieth. He had a triple bogey on his third hole and was hopeful of breaking par. Instead, he ran off a career-best six straight birdies and was only two back with a 66.

Rory McIlroy also got off to a bad start and didn’t have quite the same recovery. McIlroy shot 72. That ends his streak of seven straight events — dating to Japan last October — of breaking par in the opening round.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.