Players counter with 70 games, Manfred says deadline nearing

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
By Ronald Blum
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred with the sides 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

As part of the union proposal, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history. MLB has said there was a framework for the season, but the union said only that there was no agreement.

The MLB proposal includes a 60-game schedule that would have $1.48 billion in salaries plus a $25 million players’ postseason pool. The union would have $1.73 billion in salaries, plus a $50 million postseason pool.

