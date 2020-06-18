Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS

Officer charged with murder for shooting Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction has been charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday. Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for life Friday. Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

Search continues for man who jumped in river to help son

COLUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a search continued Wednesday for a man who jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help his son who was having trouble fighting the current while swimming. Chief Phillip Killingsworth told the Dothan Eagle the man , whose name has not been released, went under the water and did not resurface Tuesday. Killingsworth says the boy was able to get out of the water safely. First responders from several agencies searched until late Tuesday for the man, who had been boating with his family. The search began again about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Latest: Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors have acknowledged that police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. Timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address the matter.

Georgia lawmakers approve limiting unexpected medical bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Some patients in Georgia could soon get a reprieve from receiving unexpected medical bills under legislation heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. House Bill 888 received final passage in the state Senate on Wednesday. It would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital not within their network of providers. It also would limit patient liability for any costs. Kemp has previously expressed support, declaring it a top priority in his State of the State address in January. Lawmakers have been trying to tackle the issue for several years without success, but the effort gained momentum this session.

Georgia Senate spending plan for 2021 sets billions in cuts

ATLANTA (AP) — A revised version of Georgia’s state budget for the upcoming year would cut $2.6 billion in state money after Gov. Brian Kemp told lawmakers to reduce spending by 11%. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday voted for the state budget for the year beginning July 1. It now moves to the full Senate for more debate. The measure is less severe than the 14% reductions Kemp and top lawmakers originally were preparing. But it will still mean service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government, K-12 schools and state colleges and universities. Republicans have chosen to focus on cuts instead of seeking more revenue from tax increases or spending from state savings.

Georgia election chief wants power to intervene in counties

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s chief election officer said he’s seeking legislation that would let the state election board set rules allowing him to intervene in troubled county election offices. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the remarks Wednesday, just over a week after primary elections were marred by a series of problems that led to hourslong lines in some places. But the Republican could not provide specifics about how the process would work or what criteria would be used to deem a county in need of a takeover. Raffensperger singled out Fulton County, which contains most of Atlanta. Some critics panned the plan, saying Raffensperger is trying to duck responsibility.

Georgia leader proposes expanded version of hate crimes law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor is proposing his own version of a hate crimes law for the state. Republican Geoff Duncan's proposal came Wednesday, after days of pressure by House lawmakers, business leaders and others. Duncan is calling on lawmakers to protect broad categories from bias crimes, including people victimized because of their culture and exercising First Amendment rights including worship, free speech, free press, assembly or petition of government. A previous state law was found unconstitutional more than a decade ago. The push for a new law intensified after the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.

US Marine killed in parachute jump training at Georgia base

Officials say a U.S. Marine has died during a parachute training jump exercise at Fort Benning, the Army installation in Georgia. The U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command did not detail Wednesday how the Marine died, saying the incident is under investigation. Four Defense Department officials told The Associated Press that the service member was attending the Army’s Basic Airborne Course as a continuation of special operations training in the Marine Corps. The AP obtained the name of the Marine but is withholding its release until a formal announcement by military officials.