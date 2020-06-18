Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS-CONFEDERATE SYMBOLS

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy. In a letter Thursday to the House clerk, Pelosi directed the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers. They are Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia. Pelosi says that "there is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″

AMERICA PROTESTS

Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers have called out sick or refused to answer calls to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back. The interim chief told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said the department has sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers have called out, but a union representative said just one officer showed up for work Thursday morning in one zone. Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against the white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks.

AMERICA PROTESTS-JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade or a community festival. But Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest Friday in many places. Celebrations held from coast to coast will include marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience. And like the nationwide protests that followed the recent police involved deaths of black men and women in Minnesota, Kentucky and Georgia, Juneteenth celebrations are likely to be remarkably more multiracial this year.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING

Progressive donor group announces $59M vote-by-mail campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites.

AP-US-JAMES-BROWN-ESTATE

Denying marriage claim, justices OK James Brown's dying wish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, had a dying wish to help educate needy children. But his estate has been held up by 14 years of legal battles. Now the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that Tomi Rae Hynie, a former partner of Brown's who claimed to be his wife, was not legally married to the singer due to her failure to annul a previous marriage, and therefore has no right to his estate. Brown’s union with Hynie has long been the center of the evolving legal troubles following his death at the age of 73 on Christmas Day 2006.

POLICE CAR TORCHED

5 Georgia men charged with torching police car after protest

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Five Georgia men in their early 20s have been accused of using a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd as cover to set fire to a specific officer's marked police car. A federal indictment charges all five with conspiracy and arson in the incident June 2 involving a patrol car parked outside an apartment complex where the officer lives in Gainesville. The indictment does not mention the protests but U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says they acted “using the cover of peaceful protests in Gainesville.”

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-IMMIGRATION-VIGNETTES

Who they are: Six DACA recipients rejoice over court ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has kept alive, for now, the Obama-era program that allows immigrants brought here as children to work and protects them from deportation. The high court on Thursday ruled that the Trump administration attempted to end the program improperly when it announced it was rescinding it in 2017. Since then, only people who were already enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have been able to stay on board, and no new applicants have been accepted. About 650,000 people have DACA protections. Here are six from around the country.

TESTING CHANGES

Kemp and Woods want second year of no state tests in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor and the state school superintendent say they'll ask federal permission to suspend all state standardized testing for a second year. Gov. Brian Kemp and State Superintendent Richard Woods said in a joint statement Thursday that the tests would be “counterproductive” given disruptions to the upcoming 2020-2021 school year from COVID-19. They also say they would rather the state spend the money it would pay for tests on helping students in other ways. Kemp and Woods said they also want to suspend the numerical grading system of schools and school districts that underlies the A-to-F grades issued by the governor’s office. The U.S. Department of Education would have to approve the suspension of tests and of the grading system.