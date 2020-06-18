Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”

Some fear it could mean 911 response is at-risk. CSRA law enforcement says the current social climate will likely impact the future deputy force.

“While so much of our attention is on the few who have violated their oath, we have failed to express deepest appreciation for the many more who uphold it everyday,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

The criminal cases, the protest calls, the social climate -- it’s not only policy reform shifting, but police resolve too.

“I think it’s going to be harder and hard as we go down the road to find law enforcement officers,” Nate Mercer of the Police Benevolent Association said.

Mercer sees new de-escalation and bias training plus new legislation as inevitable, calling the protest demands reasonable.

“There is always room for change and in our business, that is what we have to do,” Mercer said.

“A lot of us see more traditional training going forward like going off to school and getting a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement before you ever enter into the Academy.”

Even accepting that, PBA says time will reveal the deeper ripple effects on morale. Our local sheriff agencies do not disagree.

Columbia County, with eight deputy openings, tell us recruiting faces more of a challenge now. Richmond County has several officer listings but did not give us the exact total. They explained shortages may come but it’s too soon to tell the impacts.

In Burke County, all of its 135 positions are filled but the spokesperson said “right now, most of its deputy force would not even recommend going into the profession to their own children.”

“I think one of the things that’s lost in this, we are people too,” Mercer said.

The fight against police brutality and systemic racism, protestors say it is armed with hope and many officers, they want their badge to be a symbol of it too.

“I think we need to go back to a simple saying—‘treat everybody exactly the same,‘” Mercer said. “As long as you do that every day, you won’t have any issues.”

