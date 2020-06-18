Advertisement

I-TEAM: New’ dexamethasone treatment from the UK is not new, experts say

Researchers in the United Kingdom say they’ve made a breakthrough when it comes to treating patients with coronavirus with a new drug called dexamethasone. (Source: MGN)
Researchers in the United Kingdom say they’ve made a breakthrough when it comes to treating patients with coronavirus with a new drug called dexamethasone. (Source: MGN)(WSAW)
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Researchers in the United Kingdom say they’ve made a breakthrough when it comes to treating patients with coronavirus with a new drug called dexamethasone. But doctors at Augusta University Health have already been using it for weeks now.

You might have gotten an alert earlier this week from the BBC in London: “Coronavirus: dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug.”

Well, the truth about dexamethasone is that it’s a common steroid, and it’s not exactly new to the world.

“Come on now! This is ridiculous! We’ve been using steroids here for a month,” Dr. Jose Vazquez, the chief infectious disease expert at AU Health, said.

Vazquez says the treatment works but warns it’s not really a new breakthrough as it’s been billed. He didn’t quite understand why it was getting all this attention earlier this week, especially because he says the study hadn’t even been pre-printed yet.

Also, you've probably heard of, or maybe even have taken, the drug prednisone before. Vazquez says dexamethasone is basically just a stronger version.

“That’s actually part of our protocol here is to give low-dose steroids,” he said. “It’s not for a long time. It’s only for five days, and the thought behind that is to diminish the cytokine storm, or the inflammatory response, that we see.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

12 On Your Side

I-TEAM: Mouthwash does more than keep your breath fresh, it could fight COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
Something you have in your medicine cabinet right now could help stop the spread of coronavirus, and it’s not a pill. And it’s not even medicine either, but it has the attention of Augusta University’s chief of infectious diseases.

News

Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”

News

SC Supreme Court rules woman is not James Brown’s wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The story behind legendary soul singer James Brown’s estate has taken another turn.

News

Comcast will extend 60 days of free internet from COVID-19 commitment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
To help support students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers in Augusta and around the country.

Latest News

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

News

I-TEAM: We’re taking a closer look at proposed budget cuts due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
There’s a glimmer of good news from the Georgia Capitol as cuts to other critical services for children and the elderly may not be as steep as first feared.

News

After a pause for pandemic, Topgolf to set new opening date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was supposed to open the same week as the Masters in April, but now Augusta's newest attraction is working on a new debut date.

News

Work officially starts on new Augusta Jewish Museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Historic Augusta announced the start of phase one of turning the old Children of Israel Synagogue on Telfair Street into the Augusta Jewish Museum.

VOD Recordings

June 18 Coronavirus Cases in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 data shows some groups fare worse than others

Updated: 4 hours ago
New numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show which groups of Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 the most and how they fared.