Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction has been charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday. Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for life Friday. Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

COLUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a search continued Wednesday for a man who jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help his son who was having trouble fighting the current while swimming. Chief Phillip Killingsworth told the Dothan Eagle the man , whose name has not been released, went under the water and did not resurface Tuesday. Killingsworth says the boy was able to get out of the water safely. First responders from several agencies searched until late Tuesday for the man, who had been boating with his family. The search began again about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have acknowledged that police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. Timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address the matter.

ATLANTA (AP) — Some patients in Georgia could soon get a reprieve from receiving unexpected medical bills under legislation heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. House Bill 888 received final passage in the state Senate on Wednesday. It would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital not within their network of providers. It also would limit patient liability for any costs. Kemp has previously expressed support, declaring it a top priority in his State of the State address in January. Lawmakers have been trying to tackle the issue for several years without success, but the effort gained momentum this session.