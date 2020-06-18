Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy. In a letter Thursday to the House clerk, Pelosi directed the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers. They are Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia. Pelosi says that "there is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers have called out sick or refused to answer calls to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back. The interim chief told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said the department has sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers have called out, but a union representative said just one officer showed up for work Thursday morning in one zone. Prosecutors brought felony murder and other charges against the white officer who shot Rayshard Brooks.

UNDATED (AP) — In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade or a community festival. But Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest Friday in many places. Celebrations held from coast to coast will include marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience. And like the nationwide protests that followed the recent police involved deaths of black men and women in Minnesota, Kentucky and Georgia, Juneteenth celebrations are likely to be remarkably more multiracial this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites.