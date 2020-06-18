Advertisement

GHSA to allow larger groups, sport specific equipment

Up to 50 total players, coaches, and staff are allowed per workout session.
(WCTV)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GHSA has updated its guidelines to allow for larger groups and the use of sport-specific equipment, including balls to workouts.

Schools are now allowed to have groups of up to 50 total players, coaches, and staff per workout session. Sport specific balls can also be used so long as they are sanitized in between sessions.

The update guidelines can be implemented Monday, June 22nd.

For football, sport-specific equipment could include helmets and shoulder pads, but it is unlikely they’ll be used at this point. Locker rooms and showers still must remain closed and the nature of workouts is non-competitive with no scrimmages allowed. Schools would be able to run route trees and allow quarterbacks to throw under the updated guidelines.

The GHSA has been incrementally easing restrictions on a week-by-week basis. Group sizes increased from 20 to 25 the week of June 15th, and will now increase again on June 22nd.

More revisions will be needed before 7-on-7 or lineman camps can take place. There’s still no competition between schools and it’ll likely be some time before that step can be taken.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

